Pierre Softball Loses Twice to West Central

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Fall Fast-pitch Softball League took on West Central in a double header on Sunday. In the first game, West Central, a program that has dominated the league for years, saw the the Pierre Fast-pitch team put up their best game of the season. Herrman would then break the 0-0 deadlock with an inside the park homerun with a deep shot down the 1st base line. West Central would go on to tie the game in the bottom of the 7th, and score the winning run in extra innings to take the win. Kenzie Gronlund would give up 9 hits against 27 batters striking out 5. In the second game, Pierre’s defense faltered and West Central took advantage with a 13-2 win in the game called after 5 innings on the mercy rule. Jesse Buntrock allowed 12 hits against 28 batters faced, striking out 4. The Pierre JV lost their first game to West Central 12-2, and ended their 2nd game in an exciting 7-7 tie against Winner. Middle school also lost a couple of tough games to Sioux Falls and Madison. The Fall-ballers will travel to Tea next weekend where they will face Tea and Vermillion, and then be back home on the 22nd for senior day.