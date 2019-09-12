Pierre Soccer Tonight vs. Huron Cancelled

PIERRE, S.D. – Pierre Riggs High School Athletic Director Brian Moser says that tonight’s soccer games between Pierre and Huron have been postponed due to wet field conditions. Moser says there is standing water on about 80% of the field with larger puddles of water on the center of the girls field and South End of the boys field. Since the forecast to receive more rain at game time with winds and possible lightning, the decision was made to postpone this game. The time and date for the event to be rescheduled with Huron will be determined at a later time.