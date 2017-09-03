Pierre Soccer Teams Struggle Again

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Pierre Lady Governors bounced back from their first loss of the season on Friday but they did not get a win either. The Lady Govs high flying offense got stifled in Rapid City over the weekend. After getting shutout by Rapid City Stevens the Lady Governors did find the net once when Taryn Senger scored in the 6th minute against Rapid City Central on Saturday. But the Cobblers also got tying goal in the43rd minute early in the second half and the game ended in a 1-1 tie. Pierre outshot the Cobblers 16-7 in the game. It was the second tie of the season for the Lady Govs . The Pierre Governors also suffered an offensive power outage over the weekend as they were shutout for second straight day as Rapid City Central downed the Governors 4-0 on Saturday. The Governors have dropped 3 straight and 4 of their last 5 games. The Govs and Lady Govs return to action on Tuesday when they travel to Yankton.