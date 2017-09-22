Pierre Soccer Teams Split in Regular Season Finale

  • Home > 
September 22, 2017
By: Rod Fisher

 

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Lady Governor soccer offensive onslaught will now move into the post season. Pierre wrapped up the regular seson with a 8-0 win over Brookings Thursday in Pierre. It was the third consecutive game that Pierre netted 8 goals in a game as the Lady Govs move into the post season no worse that the third seed in the upcoming playoffs and a first round playoff bye. The Governor boys meanwhile wrapped up a frustrating season on the short end of a 5-2 verdict to Brookings. Paul Heth and Casey Williams scored goals for Pierre with Williams goal coming on a penalty kick. Pierre wraps up the season with a 1-10-1 record and will miss the playoffs for the first time since it officially became a high school sport in South Dakota.


