Pierre Soccer Teams Going Different Directions

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Lady Governor soccer team and the Pierre Governor soccer team is going in different directions with the season past the halfway mark. The Lady Govs got their offense back on track scoring 5 goals in the second half in a 6-1 win at Yankton on Tuesday. Lady Governor head coach Sydney Zanin says it was concerning last weekend seeing his team score just 1 goal in 2 games so last night was better.

For the Governors, the offense is struggling as they were shutout 4 consecutive games until they scored a goal to start the second half of Tuesday’s 5-1 loss at Yankton. Governor head coach Sean Blanchette knows that his team is struggling through a scoring slump.

And the Governors are outside looking in in the playoff hunt. The top 12 teams make the playoffs and the Governors are outside those 12 teams right now so winning becomes even more important according to coach Blanchette.

The Lady Governor and Governors will be back at home where they will play 3 of their final 4 regular season games when they host Huron Saturday at the Pierre Indian Learning Center Soccer Fields.