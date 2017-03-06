Pierre Soccer Team Wins Indoor Tournament

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Pierre OFC U14 girls battled it out to win the title in the Olympic Division of the 2017 Black Hills Rapids Presidents Cup over the weekend. They went 2-0-1 in regular bracket play then advanced onto the semi’s to win that match 1-0 against Black Hills Rapids White then defeated Black Hills Burgundy 3-1 in the Championship. OFC scored 11 goals on the weekend finishing their season strong. Team members were Carissa Ott, Ragan Rae, Lily Sanchez, Brooke Morris, Madison Preston, Cameron Morris.

Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.