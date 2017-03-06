  • Home > 
  • Sports > 
  • Pierre Soccer Team Wins Indoor Tournament

Pierre Soccer Team Wins Indoor Tournament

OFC u14
March 6, 2017
By: Rod Fisher

 

 

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Pierre OFC U14 girls battled it out to win the title in the Olympic Division of the 2017 Black Hills Rapids Presidents Cup over the weekend. They went 2-0-1 in regular bracket play then advanced onto the semi’s to win that match 1-0 against Black Hills Rapids White then defeated Black Hills Burgundy 3-1 in the Championship. OFC scored 11 goals on the weekend finishing their season strong.  Team members were Carissa Ott, Ragan Rae, Lily Sanchez, Brooke Morris, Madison Preston, Cameron Morris.


Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.

Comments are closed.


Multimedia