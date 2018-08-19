Pierre Soccer Struggles on Saturday

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Lady Governor soccer team finished in a 1-1 tie in Aberdeen on Saturday. Mack Rath allowed her first goal to be scored this season as the Lady Govs did not record a win for the first time. Caytee Williams scored the Lady Gov lone goal in the game in the 35th minute off an assist from Abby Foster.

The Pierre Governor soccer team’s early season struggles continued on Saturday as they were shut out by Aberdeen 6-0. The Governors got only 3 shots on goal in the game as they have now been outscored 15-0 I their 3 losses this season.