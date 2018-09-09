Pierre Soccer Splits With Huron

HURON, S.D. – The Pierre Lady Governor soccer team scored 10 goals in a 10-0 shutout over Huron in high school soccer Saturday in Huron. The Governor boys had a 2 game unbeaten string end as Huron downed Pierre 4-1. In the girls game, Paige Isburg and Alexis Campea each scored a pair of goals to lead the Lady Gov offensive onslaught. Avery Davis scored the firs goal which proved to be the game winner in the third minute of the first half. Emily Mikkelsen and Janaina Zanin followed with goals 2 and 3 minutes later and the rout was on Jenna Gehring, Karen Pokorny and Mack Rath also scored for Pierre. Mikkelsen assisted on 3 of the goals. In the boys contest, Paul Heth scored in the 5th minute but that was all the scoring for Pierre. The Governors put a total of 5 shot on goal. With the Lady Govs win their record improved to 6-1-1 while the Governor record fell to 1-7-0. Pierre will entertain Mitchell Tuesday at the Pierre Indian Learning Center soccer fields.