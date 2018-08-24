Pierre Soccer Splits with Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, S.D. – The Pierre Lady Governor soccer team continues to roll while the Governor boys continue to be shutout. The Lady Governor soccer team won their 3rd match of the season with a 7-1 win over Harrisburg Thursday night in Harrisburg. The 7 goals were the most scored by the Lady Govs in the young season as Emily Mikkelsen, Janaina Zanin and Abby Foster each had a pair of goals while Caytee Williams added a goal that was scored off of an Harrisburg defender. The Lady Govs had 27 shots on goal and Mack Rath made 4 of 5 saves in the contest. The Governor boys continue to struggle to find offense as they were beaten once again by a 1-0 score by Harrisburg. Pierre outshot Harrisburg 6 to 5 in the game but the Governors have yet to score a goal in four games. Thursday night’s game ended a 3 game road trip for the Govs and Lady Govs. Pierre will begin a 4 game home stand on Tuesday when they host Watertown at the Pierre Indian Learning Center soccer fields.