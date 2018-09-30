Pierre Soccer Playoff Bound

PIERRE, S.D. – Both the Pierre Lady Governor and Governor soccer teams have qualified for the State High School Soccer playoffs that begin on Tuesday. The defending state champion Lady Governors will be the top seed and host number 16 Mitchell in the first round of the playoffs Tuesday at 4 pm at the Pierre Indian Learning Center soccer fields. Pierre will host the first 3 rounds of playoffs if they win. The Governor boys are the 15th seed and will travel to Sioux Falls to take on number 2 seed Sioux Falls Washington Tuesday at 4 pm. The Governors would be relegated to being on the road throughout the playoffs if they win. Ticket Prices are $6.00 for Adult and $4.00 for Students. (No Passes will be allowed for this event). Also, E Ticket purchases can be made by going to the SDHSAA web page.