Pierre Soccer On the Road Again on Thursday (Audio)

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Governor and Lady Governor soccer teams travel to Harrisburg for game’s on Thursday as the season moves the quarter finished mark. The Lady Governors are 2-0-1 following a 1-1 tie in Aberdeen on Saturday and Lady Gov head coach Sydney Zanin says that his squad played well but Aberdeen matched up well.*

It was also the first game that Pierre played on a artificial surface and coach Zanin says that his team adjusted well to the pace of the game.*

For the Governors, they continued to struggle as they were shutout 6-0 for a second straight game. Governor head coach Sean Blanchette says that in the first half, Pierre was playing with what he feels is the best team and program in the state right now.*

Pierre has been outscored 14-0 in their 3 losses this season and coach Blanchette feels if Pierre can find the net first and take a lead, it could turn things around for the Governors.*

Both Harrisburg and Pierre are looking for their first win of the season while the Lady Govs 5th in the state power standings and Harrisburg, though winless at 0-1-1 is 8th. The Governor boys will play at 4 pm and the Lady Gov game will be at 6 pm at Tiger Stadium in Harrisburg on Thursday.