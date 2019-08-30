Pierre Soccer Competes Thursday Against Harrisburg

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Governor girls soccer team picked up their second win of the season with a 1-0 victory over Harrisburg in high school soccer Thursday in Pierre. The win was the second of the season for Pierre against 2 losses. In the boys game, Pierre played another standout defensive game but could not muster any offense and played to a scoreless tie with Harrisburg. The tie was the second of the season for Pierre as their record is now 0-2-2. Next up for both of the teams will be matchups in Rapid City against Rapid City Central and Stevens next Friday and Saturday.