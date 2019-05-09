Pierre seniors take home over $1-million in scholarships

T.F. Riggs High School seniors took home over $1-million in scholarships from their annual awards night event this week (May 6).

The grand total was $1,059,669.

The final scholarship awarded for the evening was the R.E. Rawlins Memorial Scholarship. Seven students were awarded $5,000 a year for four years. The seven students selected were Ethan Hill, Dmitri Mutchelknaus, Sophia Stueven, Carly Bowman, Jordan Thompson, Adam Forman and Mattie Jones. Halle Gronlund was chosen as the alternate.

In order to be considered for this scholarship, students must have at least a GPA of 3.75.

Baccalaureate for Pierre seniors is Sunday (May 12) at 2pm in the Riggs Theatre. Graduation is Sunday, May 19, at 2pm in the Riggs High School gym.