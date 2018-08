The senior class at T.F. Riggs High School has selected the homecoming royalty candidates for Homecoming Week September 10-14.

Lady Governor Candidates are Carly Bowman, Tess Erwin, Abigail Foster, Halle Gronlund and Emily Mikkelsen.

Governor Candidates are Frank Becker, Tucker Berens, Gage Gehring, Jack Maher and Dmitri Mutchelknaus.

Coronation will be held in the Riggs Theater Monday, Sept. 10 at 7pm.