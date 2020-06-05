Pierre Senior Skaters Showcased

PIERRE – Recently, the Central South Dakota Skating Club held a senior showcase at the Pierre Area Youth Skating Association rink. Three Riggs High seniors performed. They included McKayla Gunderson, Selah Rilling and Alcessa Elsey, who combined skating with dramatic showcases, light entertainment and music. Gunderson will attend Dakota Wesleyan University and major in Secondary Math Education. Riling will major in English Education at South Dakota State. Elsey will attend Morris University and major in Environmental Studies.