Pierre SD VFW Thursday Night Meeting Jan 19th Cancelled

PIERRE SD- The Pierre Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 2038 is now meeting every third Thursday of the month at the American Legion Post 8 Cabin.

The meeting normally scheduled for Thursday, January 19th, 2017 is cancelled. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be at 7:00 PM on Thursday, February 16th.

Any and all veterans who are current VFW members, or have previously served in a designated combat zone, are encouraged to attend and learn about current and upcoming Post 2038 activities.