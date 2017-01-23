Pierre, SD. Spotlight on Lawmakers and Interns

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – A South Dakota legislator’s admission that he had sexual contact with two interns has raised questions and conflicting accounts about the ways legislators and interns interact in that state.

One former intern says drinking with lawmakers was common, with occasional flirting. A former state representative says she often saw lawmakers giving unwanted attention to interns and pages.

Many current lawmakers say otherwise.

State House Majority Leader Lee Qualm, a Republican, says lawmakers don’t give improper attention to interns.

The issue came to the fore when Republican state Rep. Mathew Wollmann, a 26-year-old former Marine, acknowledged sexual contact with interns in 2015 and 2016. Wollmann says they were over 21 and it was consensual.