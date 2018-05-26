Pierre Scores from Friday State Track and Field Meet

STURGIS, S.D. – Several final events were held on Friday at the State High School Track and Field meet. The Pierre Lady Governors scored 21 points Friday at the State Class AA 05-03first day at Sturgis. Addy Eisenbiesz won a state championship for the Ladh Govs as she captured the title of Triple Jump and 10 points. Eisenbiesz had a jump of 35-08.25 t win the first state title for the Lady Govs in recent memory. She had a 5th place finish in the High Jump clearing 5-03 and 4 points. Eisenbiesz scored 5 points with a 4th place finish in the Long Jump with a leap of 17-03.75. Eisenbesz scored a total of 19 of the Lady Govs first day points. Micah Moser scored the other 2 points with a 7th place finish in the Pole Vault as she cleared 10-03. The Governor boys scored just 3 points on Jack Maher’s 6th place finish in the boys Discus, Maher had a toss of 147-06. The remainder of the finals of the State High School Track and Field meet for all 3 classes is today in Rapid City.