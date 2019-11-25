Pierre scores 0, Brookings scores 100 on LGBTQ equality according to 2019 Municipal Equality Index

(Brookings Radio and DRG News & Farm)- South Dakota’s capitol city received a zero on the Human Rights Campaign’s 2019 Municipal Equality Index.

The MEI rated 506 cities on 49 criteria covering citywide non-discrimination laws, policies for municipal employees, law enforcement and the city’s leadership on LGBTQ equality.

Scores in the state ranged from Pierre’s 0 to Brookings’ score of 100. This is the second year in a row Brookings was given a perfect score. A score of 0 means the town or state doesn’t have laws, policies and services that support LGBTQ people.

Brookings City Mayor Keith Corbett is impressed Brookings once again hit 100.

The Human Rights Campaign is the largest LGBTQ civil rights organization in the United States. It evaluates and rates cities yearly on a variety of criteria. The 2019 MEI is the 7th annual edition.

South Dakota scores: