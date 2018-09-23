Pierre Score Highest at ESD

HURON, S.D. – The Pierre Governor golf team scored a 387 Saturday to finish 9th out of 9 at the ESD golf Tournament at the Broadland Creek Golf Course in Huron. Yankton won the team title with a 337 scored and a 1 stroke victory over Brookings. Drew Col of Brookings won the ESD individual title with a 75 and 5 stroke victory over Will Allen of Harrisburg and Gavin Haselhorst of Yankton, Pierre scores were unexpectedly high with Thomas Kropp firing a 90 to finish 15 strokes behind Cole. Sawyer Lee was next with a 98 and Tyler Swenson had a 99. Zain Baus had a 100 while Carter Karst had a 103 and Grady Klundt had a 107. Click on the link below to view the results of the tournament.

2018 ESD Golf