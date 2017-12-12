Pierre School District to Start Live Streaming Events Tonight

PIERRE, SD- If all goes well, the home, Pierre Girls Basketball game tonight (Tues.) against Harrisburg will be the first of many events people can watch via free, live webstream on the Pierre School District’s website.

During at update at last night’s (Mon.) school board meeting, Pierre athletic director Brian Moser says they’ve set up a Pixellot system that is programmed to run by itself.

The radio station you’ll hear during ball games and wresting is either the Dakota Radio Group’s River 92.7 or 1060 KGFX. Tonight’s (Tues.) girls game will be on KGFX.

Moser says the camera system can be used for other events as well.

The link to the live stream is available through the Pierre School District’s website.Go to: https://pierre.k12.sd.us/. Click on “departments,” then click on “Athletics” and then on “Pierre Governors Live.”