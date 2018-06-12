Pierre School District Playground Equipment Passes Multiple Yearly Inspections

All of the playground equipment in the Pierre School District is regularly inspected and is safe to use.
That’s the message buildings and grounds manager Dan Frost had for the school board at last night’s (Mon.) meeting.
He says four inspections were done during this past school year.
Frost says any broken pieces or equipment are repaired as soon as possible.
Frost says staff and students are great about reporting any damage right away so repairs can be done quickly.
