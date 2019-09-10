At their September school board meeting, the Pierre School Board received an additional honor that came with being selected as the 2019 ASBSD School Board Award of Excellence recipient.

Pierre School Board Members received the $1,000 cash award, which was generously provided by BankWest, for earning the School Board Award of Excellence. ASBSD Executive Director Wade Pogany presented the school board with the check at last night’s (9/9) meeting. The School Board Award of Excellence honors a South Dakota public school board that consistently demonstrates outstanding leadership to enhance the achievement of all students. To earn the award a school board must demonstrate governance leadership in promoting excellence in public education. “This is a terrific school board,” Pogany said of five-member Pierre School Board. “I want to say thanks for all the things you do for the kids in Pierre.”

Each year the Pierre School Board meets following the school year to set and maintain goals that benefit students, staff and community and through these goals have resulted in many great accomplishments.

Among those is an unwavering support and dedication to increasing achievement levels and rate of success of those students most in need, the recent construction and opening of the first new school building in the district in more than 50 years and a continued dedication and commitment to providing the best technology possible to students and staff.

Pierre School Board Members previously received a recognition plaque at the 2019 ASBSD-SASD Convention at the Sioux Falls Convention in August.

ASBSD is a private, non-profit association representing more than 850 South Dakota school board members, the 149 school districts they govern and the students they serve. Our vision is leadership to achieve excellence for South Dakota public education through a mission of partnering, advocating and leading.

Photo: (Left to Right) Pierre School Board Member Dennis James, Pogany, Pierre School Board Members Cari Leidholt, Joan Adam and Dan Cronin. Not Pictured: Randy Hartmann.