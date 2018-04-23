Pierre School Board Gives Two Percent Raises

Employees of the Pierre School District are getting a two percent raise in the next school year.

Supt. Dr. Kelly Glodt says the Pierre School Board held a special meeting this (Mon.) morning and approved the contracts.

Glodt says they wish the raises could be bigger.

Glodt says it’s nice to have contracts signed before the end of the school year.

The Pierre School District has six employees retiring this year. The last day of school for the high school is May 18. The last day for the middle and elementary schools is May 22.