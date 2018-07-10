Pierre School Board Elects New President, Reorganizes for Coming Year

The Pierre School Board has a new president.
During reorganization actions at last night’s (Mon.) meeting, members elected Randy Hartmann to lead the group for the next year. Dr. Paul Turman was elected vice president.
Hartmann and Dennis James were sworn in for another three year term on the board. Board members as well as some staff members were also assigned to serve on various committees for the coming year.
