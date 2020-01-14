Pierre School Board approves June 2 date for joint election

The Pierre School Board has approved June 2 as the date to hold the joint city-county-school election this year.

Business manager Darla Mayer says the three entities coordinate to make it both easier for voters and a fiscally responsible use of constituent tax dollars.

Dan Cronin’s seat on the Pierre School Board is up for re-election this year.

The Pierre City Commission is expected to approve the joint election agreement at tonight’s (Tues.) meeting.