Pierre Rural Family Medicine Residency Program welcomes resident physicians

The Pierre Rural Family Medicine Residency program is on schedule to launch early next month with resident physicians seeing patients at both Sanford Health Pierre Clinic and Avera St. Mary’s Hospital.

Thanks to funding approved by the South Dakota State Legislature, PRFMR will prepare physicians for practice in South Dakota and other areas of the mostly rural upper Midwest. Long-time Pierre physician, Dr. Tom Huber, MD, FAAFP, will serve as site director.

The Pierre Rural Family Medicine Residency’s first resident physicians include Dr. Abigail Serpan, MD, and Dr. Gene Campbell, MD. To schedule an appointment with one of the resident physicians, please call (605) 945-5560.

The program is overseen by the Center for Family Medicine, a nonprofit educational corporation founded by both Avera and Sanford Health more than 40 years ago.