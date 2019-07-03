Pierre Riggs High Head Coaching Assignment Set for Next Year Except for One

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Governor and Lady Governor head coaching positions have been filled except for one as the 2019-20 athletic season begins in just over a month at Riggs High School. The Fall Head coaching positions will be filled by two time defending State Champion Pierre Governor football head coach Steve Steele. Kacy Kienholz will begin her third stint as head coach of the Lady Governor Volleyball program. Jessica Carr will take over the Head Girls Tennis Coaching position while Jim Keyes will return as Head Boys and Girls Cross Country Coach and Guy Hunter will return for his second year as head Boys Golf Coach. Sydney Zanin as guided the Pierre Lady Governor Soccer program to back to back State Championships and he will return to attempt to make it a tri-fecta. Courtney Hoff and Amada Stoesser will once again serve as Competitive Cheer and Competitve Dance head coaches. The Winter sports head coaching positions will have Scott DeBoer returning as Head Girls Basketball and Terry Becker returning for his 16th season as head boys Basketball Coach of the Governors. Shawn Lewis once again will be the head coach of the Governor Wrestling program while Rebecca Uhrig will return for her third year as head coach of the Lady Governor Gymnastics squad. The spring head coaching duties see Greg Starr returning as head coach of the Governor and Lady Governor Track and Field teams and Steve Steele will be the head Governor boys tennis coach for a third consecutive season. The only job that is not yet filled is that of Head Girls Golf Coach. Tiffany Benham held that position last year but moved to the Sioux Falls area this summer.