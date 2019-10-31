Pierre Riggs High Avera Athletes of the Week Named

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Athletic Coaches Association (PACA) has chosen the latest Avera Riggs High School Athletes of the Week. The two athletes are senior Governor football linebacker Chase Sattgast and Governors girls Cross Country runner Jessica Lutmer. Chase had a great game against Douglas last week tallying 7 tackles with 2 sacks for 19 yards against Douglas according to his head coach Steve Steele. Coach Steele adds that he has been very difficult for teams to block on the edge and has done a great job continuing to build his craft and learning the game. He also does a great job in practice often working to give our offense a great look week-in and week-out. Meanwhile at the state cross country meet this season Jessica placed 31st in the 5000 meters in a time of 20:30. There were a total of 118 runners in the girls race. Jessica beat 87 other runners. Jessica fell just short of top 25 which is All-State, but her head coach Jim Keyes says that this girl deserves the credit of being a great leader on this team and somebody who gave it their all even though she just missed her goal.

(Jessica Lutmer) (Chase Sattgast)

Courtesy Photos