Pierre Riggs High and Georgia Morse Middle Schools Holding Fall Parent/Athlete Meeting July 17

Pierre Riggs High School and Georgia Morse Middle School will be having their annual Fall Athletic Parent/Athlete Meeting on Tuesday, July 17 at 6pm at Riggs High School.

This meeting is for all athletes and their parents that plan on participating in an athletic activity anytime during the upcoming school year.

All physical and athletic paperwork should be turned in at this time. Also during this time, coaches for all fall sports will have a short meeting with parents and athletes to discuss the start of the season, practices, games and all other important information that they feel is important to the success of their program.

If you have any questions, please contact the activities office or email brian.moser@k12.sd.us.