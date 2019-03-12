Pierre residents urged to be proactive about impending storm

In anticipation for the possibility of 12”-18” of snow, the Pierre Police Department is asking residents to take a preemptive approach and remove their vehicles from all Emergency Snow Routes. Wherever possible, please use off-street parking. In addition, prepare for the possibility of restricted travel within the City of Pierre and surrounding areas. Northwest winds between 40-60 mph are projected which will result in significant drifting within the City of Pierre. Take precautionary measures and heed all alerts and travel advisories.