Pierre residents encouraged to use remote options for city services

No cases of COVID-19 have yet been reported in Pierre, Fort Pierre, Hughes or Stanley counties, but Pierre city officials are encouraging customers to use remote services whenever possible.

Mayor Steve Harding says online, email, phone call and dropbox services are all available.

Harding says Rawlins Municipal Library is closed, but staff are still providing what services they’re able to.

With people making extra efforts toward overall cleanliness, Harding reminds people many personal hygiene items should not be put into the sanitary sewer system.

The Fort Pierre city offices are closed to the public as a precaution against COVID-19, but are fully staffed. People can call (605-223-7690) or email with questions and use the dropbox for payments.

Hughes County residents are being encouraged to use remote services whenever possible, but the Courthouse is open if needed.

The Stanley County Courthouse is open regular hours and more information is available on the county website.