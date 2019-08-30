Pierre residential utility customers reminded to get recycling and yard waste access cards

Starting Tuesday (Sept. 3), Pierre’s yard waste and recycling bins will be located behind a gate at the city’s Solid Waste Facility on East Park Street and the recycling bin in the Dakotamart parking lot will be removed.

City of Pierre residential utility customers can get a city-issued card to access the bins anytime day or night. Residential utility customers can get their access card by visiting Pierre City Hall or the Solid Waste Facility during normal business hours. Cards take three days to activate.

People without an access card will have to pay $3 per load to use the yard waste and recycling bins.

The Pierre City Commission approved the change because of increases in operational costs and the lack of adequate financial support from local governments in the area.