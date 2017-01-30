Pierre Resident Arrested for Intentional Damage and Obstructing on Jan 28th

PIERRE SD – A statement released by Pierre Police Captain Elton Blemaster – On January 28 at 3:31 AM officers were dispatched to the area of Sioux and James in Pierre on a report that there was a disturbance on a transit bus. The transit bus pulled into a parking lot in the area. When officers arrived on scene a male subject later identified as Bradley Like, 38 of Pierre was caught after a short foot chase.

Like allegedly broke out a window on the transit bus causing an unspecified amount of damage. He was arrested for Intentional Damage and Obstructing. Bradley Like was transported to the Hughes Co. Jail. He remains innocent until proven guilty in court of law.

Officers from the Pierre Police Department, Stanley County Sheriff’s Office and the South Dakota Highway Patrol were involved in this incident.