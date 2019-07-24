Pierre remains under voluntary water restriction

People in Pierre are still being asked to voluntarily conserve water as repair of a sewer line in Griffin Park continues.

Utilities director Brad Palmer says so far people are complying with the request.

He says the project has been more complicated than expected.

The city was alerted to the sewer line break when a sinkhole developed in Griffin Park.

Outdoor watering (lawn care, car washing, etc.) feeds into the storm sewer and is of no consequence to this deal.