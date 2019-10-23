Pierre Receives 2019 Healthy Hometown Community Award

“We are pleased to present Pierre with a Healthy HometownSM Powered by Wellmark Community Award,” said Laura Jackson, Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield’s Chief Health Officer. “The City has earned the title of 2019 Healthy Pierre and will also receive $5,000 to continue the important work of improving the physical, social and emotional well-being of the community.”

Some noteworthy achievements in Pierre include:

· Establishing minimum standards for sidewalks that includes width, thickness, surfacing, edging, joint construction and finishing.

· Partnering with Oahe Family YMCA to improve pedestrian safety by installing sidewalks between the curb and entrance to the YMCA.

· Relocating and expanding the YMCA’s newly wheelchair-accessible playground and adding a new garden plot as part of their after-school programming.

· Expanding Seasoned Citizens programming.

“Receiving this award is a nice salute to the comprehensive approach the City has taken to improve walkability and healthy living opportunities in Pierre,” said Tom Farnsworth, City Parks and Recreation Director. “We’ll use this grant to further healthy living in the Capital City.”

“The Healthy HometownSM Powered by Wellmark Community Award celebrates the successes achieved by Pierre and awards them the opportunity to perpetuate their on-going journey,” said Jackson.