Pierre Rec Kickball League Wraps Up Week 2 Games

PIERRE, S.D. – After the second week of play in the Pierre Recreation Department’s Kickball League, the team called We Got The Runs remains the only undefeated team after their win over the The American Legion Deck Loungers. Other games saw Victory In Da Feet def CUPC Impact while the One Kick Wonders def The Fieldhouse and Swift Kick In The Grass def Kickin Wings in 6:30 games. In the 7:30 games, Victory In Da Feet def The Fieldhouse while the One Kick Wonders def CUPC Impact. The American Legion Deck Loungers def Swift Kick In The Grass and We Got The Runs def Kickin Wings. So after two weekends and 4 games in league play here are the standings.

We Got The Runs 4-0

Swift Kick In The Grass 3-1

One Kick Wonders 3-1

Kickin Wings 2-2

Victory In Da Feet 2-2

American Legion Deck Loungers 2-2

CUPC Impact 0-4

The Fieldhouse 0-4

The Pierre Kickball League plays games on Tuesday night’s at the Oahe Softball Complex Fields and there are 4 weeks of regular season play left in the season followed by the year end league tournament.