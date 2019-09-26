Pierre Rec Kickball League Week 5

PIERRE, S.D. – The One Kick Wonders, Swift Kick in the Grass, and We Got the Runs were big winners during week 5 of action in the Pierre Recreation Department’s Kickball League. Those 3 teams were winners of all three of their games. Going into the last week of league play the standings are:

Swift Kick In The Grass 8-2

One Kick Wonders 8-2

We Got The Runs 8-2

American Legion Deck Loungers 7-3

Kickin Wings 5-5

Victory In Da Feet 2-5-1

CUPC Impact 1-8-1

The Fieldhouse 0-10

After next week’s final week of games, the League will hold it’s post season playoffs and determine it’s champion.