Pierre rebates nearly $110,000 to utility customers

In 2019, the City of Pierre rebated nearly $110,000 to its utility customers through the Bright Energy Solutions Program.

Missouri River Energy Services Director of Energy Services Shannon Muirfield says the program is a partnership between her company and the city.

She says the BES program provides utility credits to people and businesses that purchase Energy Star appliances and lighting, electric vehicle chargers and energy efficient mechanical systems.

Pierre Utilities Director Brad Palmer says being a public power utility means what’s good for customers is also good for the city.

For a complete list of rebate options, rebate forms, and other energy-saving resources, utility users should visit BrightEnergySolutions.com.

More than $42,800 of those rebates went to 258 residential customers; more than $66,800 went to commercial customers.

Missouri River Energy Services is a not-for-profit whole sale power provider that exclusively serves public power entities.