Pierre public parking lot closing for construction work Monday

Weather permitting, the city owned parking lot located between Sioux Avenue and EconoLodge in Pierre will close for construction Monday (June 22).

The City will rehabilitate the parking lot and install improved storm water drainage infrastructure. Access to impacted businesses will be maintained from either Sioux Avenue or Pierre Street. The parking lot is expected to reopen by July 20.

The public is reminded free public parking is also available on the south side of Sioux Avenue between Coteau and Pierre Streets.