Pierre Prospect Avenue closure planned this week

Weather permitting, portions of Prospect Avenue in Pierre will close this week for construction work.

Prospect Avenue between Sebree Place and Yankton Avenue and between Oneida and Willow Avenues, will close to through traffic tomorrow (Tues. May 26). The closures will allow the City to rebuild of portions of the street prior to it being resurfaced later this summer.

Local traffic will maintain access. Both sections of the street are expected to reopen by Saturday (May 30). Through traffic is encouraged to detour around the area.

The City maintains 80 miles of streets and more than 60 miles of sanitary sewer. Each year, City staff assess the streets, in addition to utilities, sidewalks and curbs to prioritize street maintenance and reconstruction projects.