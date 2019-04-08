Monday, April 8, 2019
Latest:
News 

Pierre prom royalty candidates selected

Jody Heemstra
Congratulations to the following seniors for being selected as T.F. Riggs High School 2019 Prom Candidates:

Candidates were voted upon by teachers at Riggs.

 

Prom Queen Candidates:

Carly Bowman

Mattie Jones

Sophia Stueven

Jordan Thompson

 

Prom King Candidates:

Dmitri Mutchelknaus

Jack Maher

JC Byer

Frank Becker

 

This year’s prom theme is “Candyland” and is scheduled for Saturday, April 12th. Grand March will begin at 8 pm in the theater with the dance to follow.