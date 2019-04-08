Pierre prom royalty candidates selected
|Congratulations to the following seniors for being selected as T.F. Riggs High School 2019 Prom Candidates:
Candidates were voted upon by teachers at Riggs.
Prom Queen Candidates:
Carly Bowman
Mattie Jones
Sophia Stueven
Jordan Thompson
Prom King Candidates:
Dmitri Mutchelknaus
Jack Maher
JC Byer
Frank Becker
This year’s prom theme is “Candyland” and is scheduled for Saturday, April 12th. Grand March will begin at 8 pm in the theater with the dance to follow.