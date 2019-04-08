Pierre prom royalty candidates selected

Congratulations to the following seniors for being selected as T.F. Riggs High School 2019 Prom Candidates: Candidates were voted upon by teachers at Riggs. Prom Queen Candidates: Carly Bowman Mattie Jones Sophia Stueven Jordan Thompson Prom King Candidates: Dmitri Mutchelknaus Jack Maher JC Byer Frank Becker This year’s prom theme is “Candyland” and is scheduled for Saturday, April 12th. Grand March will begin at 8 pm in the theater with the dance to follow.