Pierre Producers Among beefSD Class Members Who Traveled East to Gain Insight Into Consumer Purchasing Decisions

BROOKINGS,SD- A group of South Dakota cattle producers recently traveled to the east coast to learn more about what today’s consumers want.

“It’s important that producers of beef have a clear understanding of what beef processors expect as well as what influences the buying decisions of everyday consumers,” said Adele Harty, SDSU Extension Cow/Calf Field Specialist and beefSD core team member.

beefSD is an intensive two-year educational program designed and led by SDSU Extension to take participants to the next level in beef production.

The beefSD tour began in Washington, D.C., where class members toured the North American Meat Institute, visited with Senate Ag Committee Staff, met with Commodity Markets Council President, Gregg Doud and visited the Australian Embassy. Then, the group traveled to Philadelphia and New York City.

In New York, the group toured Strassburger Steaks, a family-owned meat procurement business; Stew Leonards of Yonkers, a family-owned grocery store chain; Hudson and Charles Butcher Shop, a locally-owned butcher shop in mid-Manhattan and Hello Fresh, a mail order meal service.

In Philadelphia, the group toured Sysco Philadelphia, a large distributor of food products to foodservice businesses that distributes nearly 1.6 million boxes or $111 million of beef per year.

During their tour of this facility, beefSD classmates took in a consumer panel coordinated by Sysco Philadelphia and the Pennsylvania Beef Council. The panel was designed to inform South Dakota producers on what consumers – specifically millennials – are looking for, where they find their information and what decisions they are making regarding their food choices.

“What surprised us most was realizing that people rely so heavily on social media to get their information on what they eat and where they eat,” said Ronda Wollman, a cattle producer from Pierre who was on the tour with her husband, John. “We as producers need to be watching what is being put out on social media so we can support what is accurate and correct what is wrong.”

John added, “It was very evident that producers need to be more active on social media to share their story so that the consumer can have a better understanding of where their food comes from and how it is raised,” he said.

Throughout the week, beefSD classmates also took in various unique dining experiences to better understand the opportunities of east coast consumers. Some of these included: Old Ebbits Grill in Washington, D.C.; Talula’s Daily in Philadelphia and Keens in New York.

beefSD is funded through a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Beginning Farmer Rancher Development Program. To learn more about beefSD contact, Adele Harty at 605-394-1722 or send an e-mail at adele.harty@sdstate.edu.