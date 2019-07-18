Pierre Pride Second at State Tournament

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Pride U18 Girls Fastpitch Softball team finished second over the weekend in the C Division at the State Girls Fast Pitch Softball tournament in Sioux Falls. The second place finish is one of the highest finishes for a Pierre team at the State Tournament since the Fast Pitch portion of the game was re-introduced to Pierre in the last decade. The Team was coached by Keely Bracelin and Amy McTighe.

(Back row: Coach Keely Bracelin, Megan Switzer, Kenzie Gronlund, Jessa McTighe, Allycen Herrman, Mady Titze, Coach Amy McTighe

Front row: Hailey Switzer, Kaycee Carter, Kamden Carter, Olivia Larson, Jessie Buntrock Not pictured: Kenzie Kuxhaus)