Pierre, Presho, Pukwana, Burke Among SD Communities Getting Grant Funds

The state has awarded more than $3.1 million in Community Development Block Grant funds to seven projects throughout South Dakota. Leola, Pierre, Presho and Pukwana will use the approved monies to help fund projects totaling more than $14 million. Aberdeen, Burke and Scotland will use almost $102-thousand obligated under the Bulldoze, Build and Beautify program to demolish and remove dilapidated structures in each respective community.

The CDBG awards include the following:

•Pierre was approved for a $770,000 grant to assist in the renovation and reconstruction of the Boys & Girls Club.

•Presho was approved for a $770,000 grant to assist with improvements to the wastewater infrastructure and storm sewer system.

•Pukwana will use a $770,000 grant to make improvements to the city’s wastewater system.

•Burke was given $4,500 in BBB grant funds to assist with the removal of a duplicated structure.

•Aberdeen was given $7,370 in BBB grant funds to assist with the removal of a dilapidated structure.

•Leola was approved for a $770,000 grant to improve its wastewater distribution system.

•Scotland will use $90,020 in BBB grant funds to remove seven dilapidated structures.

The CDBG program is funded through the US Department of Housing and Urban Development and administered by the Governor’s Office of Economic Development. For more information about the CDBG program and other financing programs offered through the GOED, please visit sdreadytowork.com/CDBG.