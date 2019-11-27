Pierre Preps for Snow Storm; Asks for Citizen Cooperation

In anticipation of the snow storm expected to hit the Pierre area this weekend, the City is asking motorists to remove vehicles from Emergency Snow Routes and to use off-street parking until the storm has passed.

City Administrator Kristi Honeywell says this will help with snow removal and emergency response. She says having vehicles removed from the roadways makes navigating the plows and emergency vehicles much easier.

Honeywell says given the current forecast, the Pierre city crews expect to deploy salt and sanding operations Friday and plowing operations Saturday. Motorists are reminded to drive with caution.

To receive Snow Alert notifications for Pierre via email or text message, register at public.alertsense.com.