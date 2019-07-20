Pierre Post 8 Baseball

PIERRE, S.D.- The Pierre Post 8 American Legion Baseball team opened the post season with a 5-0 shutout over Rapid City Post 320 Friday night in the opening round of the Region 3A baseball tournament at Hyde Stadium. Pierre will play Rapid City Post 22 in the winners bracket game on Saturday while Rapid city Post 320 faces Sturgis in an elimination game.

The Pierre Post 8 American Legion Junior Legion team opened up play in the Region 3A Junior Legion tournament in Sturgis by being beaten 15-4 in 6 innings by the Rapid City Post 22 Shooters. Pierre stayed alive in the double elimination post season tournament by edging Sturgis 6-5 in an elimination game. Pierre will play another elimination game in the tournament today (Saturday).