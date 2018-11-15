Pierre Post 8 Baseball Program Searching for Coaches

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Post 8 American Legion Baseball board is seeking applicants for coaching positions for the 2019 season. Coaching applications for junior legion team, 15-16 teener team, and the 13-14 teeners teams, must be postmarked or e-mailed no later than December 14th. Applicants should send a one-page resume and a one-page letter summarizing your approach and philosophy for coaching teenaged baseball players and summarizing your attributes that would make you a successful coach. The mailing address for applications is: Pierre Post 8 Baseball Board of Directors, c/o Bill Sarringar, 1800 Sunrise Drive, Pierre, SD 57501. The e-mail address is bill.sarringar@mdrws.com.