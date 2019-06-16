Pierre Post 8 4-0 in Dakota Classic in Lennox

LENNOX, S.D. – The Pierre Post 8 American Legion Baseball team made it 4 straight wins in the Dakota Classic tournament in Lennox with a 9-2 win over Brandon Valley on Saturday night. Pierre unleashed a 12 hit attack led by Coby Carr’s 3 hit night. Jack Van Camp and Garrett Stout had multiple hit games and Van Camp drove in a pair if runs for Post 8. Pierre scored all 9 of their runs in the first 4 innings of the game giving starting and winning pitcher Jake Mayer a cushion to work with as he struck out 6 over 5 innings. Stout fired two inning of scoreless relief as Post 8 improved it’s record to 11 and 7 on the season.