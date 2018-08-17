Pierre Police Use Less Than Lethal Munitions to Subdue Male Suspect

An 18-year-old Pierre man is in jail after a situation early this (Fri.) morning where police used less-lethal-munitions.

According to the Pierre Police Department, officers were called to the 200 Block of South Poplar Avenue about 1am on a report of a male subject in a parking lot waiving a gun. Officers made contact with Russell Hanson, who told officers he was armed with a gun. Hanson told police to shoot him before he shot them.

Responding officers took a defensive position and attempts were made to speak with Hanson to deescalate the situation. Over the course of the next hour, officers spoke with Hanson and used less lethal munitions—which ultimately enabled officers to take Hanson into custody. The gun he claimed to have was not found in his possession.

He was taken to Avera St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment related to being struck by less lethal munitions. Once medically cleared, he was transported to the Hughes County Jail where he was charged with Aggravated Assault and Underage Consumption.

Pierre Police officers were assisted by Stanley County Sheriff’s Deputies, US Marshals and American Medical Response ambulance.